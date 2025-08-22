New System Expected To Become Tropical Storm Forms In Atlantic: Here's Predicted Path

The system was identified Thursday afternoon, Aug. 21.

"This cluster of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to strengthen to a tropical storm over the weekend as it moves north of the Leeward Islands," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "People in Bermuda should prepare for hurricane impacts later this weekend into early next week.

"At this time, direct wind and rain impacts are not expected in the US, but rip currents and rough surf could impact some East Coast beaches again next week.”

Meteorologists expect this cluster of showers and thunderstorms to strengthen into a tropical storm over the weekend.

The next name on the Atlantic list is Fernand.

Bermuda could experience wind gusts up to 100 mph and 2-4 inches of rain, with some spots seeing as much as 6 inches.

In Canada, Newfoundland — especially St. John’s and southeastern areas — could see gusts between 60 and 100 mph.

While the US is not expected to see direct wind or rain from this system, rough surf and dangerous rip currents could return to East Coast beaches next week.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave farther east is showing signs of organization, though strengthening may be limited by dry air and high winds.

