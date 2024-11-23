Storm On Track For Thanksgiving, Black Friday Could Bring Snow

The snow threat across the interior Northeast will remain a possibility later next week if the storm's core tracks far enough northward into the corridor of chilly air, according to AccuWeather.

"The possibility may still remain for some to wake up to a white Thanksgiving or see snowflakes fly in areas that typically do not see snow for the late-November holiday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

Wind speeds will be strong for days ahead of the arrival of the storm, with winds out of the Northwest between 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts 35 to 45 mph Saturday, Nov. 23 that may cause spotty tree damage and power outages, according to the National Weather Service.

Current forecast models call for a chance of rain during the day on Thanksgiving, with a mix of snow and rain possible Thursday, Nov. 28, into Friday, Nov. 29.

There is uncertainty surrounding the projected path and strength of storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

