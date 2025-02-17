Fair 11°

SHARE

New Snowfall Projections For Midweek Storm: Here's Latest As System Moves East

Confidence is growing that a significant winter storm could blanket much of the Northeast with the most snowfall of the winter season.

The heaviest snow from the midweek storm is expected in locations in the darkest shade of blue, where more than a foot of accumulation is possible.

The heaviest snow from the midweek storm is expected in locations in the darkest shade of blue, where more than a foot of accumulation is possible.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Locations in the darkest shade of blue are expected to see between 6 inches and a foot of snow, with locally higher amounts.

Locations in the darkest shade of blue are expected to see between 6 inches and a foot of snow, with locally higher amounts.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

It's expected to hit the East Coast late Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 19, moving from south to north before winding down around midday on Thursday, Feb. 20, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall Projections

  • Current computer models indicate the highest snowfall amounts are expected in the mid-Atlantic region. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.)
  • Areas in the darkest shade of blue in the second image above could see more than a foot of accumulation.
  • Locations in this shade are projected to receive between 6 inches and a foot of snow, with locally higher amounts.
  • The next lightest shade predicts 3 to 6 inches of accumulation, while the lightest shade forecasts 1 to 3 inches.

Impact on Travel 

“The timing of the snow in parts of the Interstate 95 corridor on Wednesday afternoon may be particularly challenging,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis. “Snow arriving in the afternoon in places like Washington and Baltimore could lead to rapidly deteriorating travel conditions going into the afternoon and evening commute.”

Potential for Change 

Any change in the storm’s projected track could mean heavier snowfall farther north into cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kerry Schwindenhammer noted, “Snowfall accumulations in the Northeast, especially in New England, will be heavily dependent on the storm’s track. A sharper turn up the coast could lead to higher amounts for places as far north as Boston, Providence, Rhode Island, and even Portland, Maine.”

A blast of Arctic air, bringing temperatures 10 to 25 degrees below seasonal averages, will set the stage for this winter storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE