Thunderstorm 74°

SHARE

New Season Of 'Unsolved Mysteries' On Netflix Explores NJ Murder Case

"Unsolved Mysteries" is back with a fourth season on Netflix, and one of the cases unfolded right here in the Garden State.

Still from "Murder, Center Stage" on Netflix's "Unsolved Mysteries."

Still from "Murder, Center Stage" on Netflix's "Unsolved Mysteries."

 Photo Credit: Netflix photo
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The five, brand-new episodes hit the streaming platform on July 31.

"Murder, Center Stage," the final installment of the new series, focuses on the murder of Sigrid Stevenson.

The 25-year-old master’s student and talented pianist from California who was studying music at Trenton State College. Her killing happened in early September 1977, before classes had started, as told by Netflix's Tudum.

Stevenson was found in the green room of the university theater during a show, where she told cast members she had gotten into an argument with an unknown man and lost.

Less than a day later, she was dead, Tudum explains.

Click here for more on the series by Netflix's Tudum.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE