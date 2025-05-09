Light Rain 50°

SHARE

New Rounds Of Rain, Thunderstorms Will Drench Region Ahead Of Pattern Shift

A potent system will bring new rounds of drenching rain and scattered thunderstorms before a change in the weather pattern comes in time for Mother's Day.

Friday, May 9, will be a washout with rain and showers.&nbsp;

Friday, May 9, will be a washout with rain and showers. 

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at the broad area along the East Coast where severe thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening on Friday, May 9.

A look at the broad area along the East Coast where severe thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening on Friday, May 9.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Precipitation will wind down Saturday morning, May 10, paving the way for a pleasant Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11.

Precipitation will wind down Saturday morning, May 10, paving the way for a pleasant Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The system arrived late Thursday afternoon, May 8, and will continue into Saturday, May 10, according to the National Weather Service. 

Friday, May 9, will be a washout with rain and showers throughout the day. 

With between 1 to 2 inches of new rainfall expected Friday, with locally higher amounts, there is a risk of flooding in areas where there is the heaviest rain and storms.

For a look at the broad area along the East Coast where rain and severe thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening on Friday, see the first two images above.

Precipitation will wind down Saturday morning, paving the way for a pleasant Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11. (Click on the third image above.)

Precipitation will wind down starting overnight Friday into Saturday, but a stray shower can't be ruled out Saturday morning.

Skies will gradually become mostly sunny Saturday with high temperatures generally in the mid-70s.

The outlook for Mother's Day calls for sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE