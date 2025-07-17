New Round Of Storms Will Be Followed By Relief From Heat: 5-Day Forecast

Thursday, July 17 will be mainly cloudy with the heat index (a combination of temperature and humidity) reaching 100 degrees or higher.

Scattered storms are possible during the afternoon and evening, bringing the risk of isolated to scattered flash flooding.

In the most severe cases, rainfall totals could reach 2 to 4 inches in just a few hours or less.

Relief is on the horizon as a large mass of cooler, less humid air —currently centered over the northern Plains — moves eastward. Humidity will gradually decrease starting Friday, July 18, with skies turning partly to mostly cloudy.

Saturday, July 19, will feature intervals of clouds and sunshine before unsettled weather returns at night. Scattered showers are expected overnight and again on Sunday, July 20, which will be partly sunny and warm.

Looking ahead to Monday, July 21, expect mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

