New Research Reveals Age When Most Are At All-Around Mental, Emotional Peak

A new open-access analysis in the journal Intelligence reports that overall psychological functioning tends to crest in late midlife, with many adults hitting their best all-around stride near age 60.

The research, led by Gilles Gignac of the University of Western Australia and Marcin Zajenkowski of the University of Warsaw and published in ScienceDirect, reviewed age trends across key abilities and traits, then combined them into a single index.

The team examined patterns across 16 dimensions tied to life outcomes. These included conventional abilities such as reasoning, processing speed, memory span, and vocabulary.

They also covered personality traits like conscientiousness and emotional stability.

In addition, they examined experience-shaped skills such as emotional intelligence, financial literacy, moral reasoning, resistance to sunk-cost bias, cognitive flexibility, cognitive empathy, and need for cognition.

The picture that emerges is mixed but encouraging. Quick thinking and raw speed decline with age. Yet knowledge, judgment, emotional steadiness, and money sense climb well into midlife.

When those gains are weighed with the losses, the composite curve rises through the 40s and 50s, then tops out between 55 and 60. After the mid-70s, average scores dip, though many individuals remain sharp into their seventies and beyond.

The practical takeaway is straightforward. Most adults between about 40 and 65 show the strongest blend of insight, stability, and decision-making prowess.

That helps explain why career peaks and leadership roles often cluster in the late fifties to early 60s. It also suggests that high-stakes decision seats are rarely optimal for people younger than 40 or older than 65.

