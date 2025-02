The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near Wendy's by Paramus Road, according to Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti.

The male driver, who was complaining of pain, was being extricated from the wreckage by the Paramus Fire Department and Rescue personnel as of 9:30 p.m., Guidetti said.

Paramedics were on the scene, prepared to provide immediate medical care once the driver was freed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.