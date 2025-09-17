New Philly Cooking Show Casting Everyday Chefs To Compete For Spot On Restaurant Menu

Recipe Philly, a restaurant set to open at Broad and Arch Streets in spring 2026, is launching a casting call for its namesake show. The series will spotlight everyday people from the Philadelphia area, inviting them to showcase family recipes, signature creations, and bold culinary experiments.

Winners will see their dish permanently added to the restaurant’s menu, according to the announcement.

The competition will feature a panel of celebrity judges, food influencers, and special guests who will weigh in on the best plates brought forward.

Applicants must live in or near Philadelphia and be available for a one-day registration event in downtown Philly on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.

Those interested can apply online at the official casting link: https://lnkd.in/gDEi3nR2.

