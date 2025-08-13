New Jersey Native Danielel Spencer, 'What's Happening!!' Star Dies At 60 After Cancer Battle

Born in Trenton, New Jersey, Spencer starred on the ABC program as the precocious Thomas for several years until the show was cancelled in 1979.

She died at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond on Monday, Aug. 11, at the age of 60, her family confirmed..

"Dr. Dee, our brilliant, loving, positive, pragmatic warrior, without fail, has finally found her release from the clutches of this world and a body," former costar Haywood Nelson said.

"We celebrate Danielle Spencer and her contributions as we regret to inform her departure and transition from a long battle with cancer."

Spencer's life was filled with injury scares during her 60 years.

While filming the second season of the show, Spencer suffered catastrophic injuries in a car wreck that claimed the life of her stepfather when she was just 12.

She later was diagnosed with spinal stenosis and was partially paralyzed for several months. She announced her breast cancer diagnosis in 2014 and she died of stomach cancer on Monday.

After finishing “What’s Happening!!,” she earned degrees in veterinary medicine and marine biology. Spencer also wrote books and appeared on the reboot "What's Happening Now!!"

"We have lost a daughter, sister, family member, What’s Happening cast member, veterinarian animal rights proponent and healer, and cancer heroine," Nelson added.

"Our Shero. Danielle is loved. She will be missed in this form and forever embraced."

