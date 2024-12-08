New Images Show Suspect Fleeing In Cab After Brazen Targeted Killing Of CEO In Manhattan

The NYPD released the latest images early Sunday morning, Dec. 8.

"The full investigative efforts of the NYPD are continuing, and we are asking for the public's help," the NYPD said in a statement accompanying the release of the new images.

Anyone with information about the suspect and the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). For information leading to an arrest and conviction, a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered.

The executive, Brian Thompson of UnitedHealthcare, was shot outside the New York Hilton Midtown at 1335 Sixth Ave. at around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, the NYPD said.

In new developments in the investigation, authorities are investigating whether the weapon used was a veterinarian gun used to euthanize farm animals that requires reloading following each shot, as the suspect was seen during a surveillance video of the shooting.

Late last week, police announced that a backpack believed to be the suspect's was found in Central Park. Inside, they discovered a jacket and Monopoly money.

It is believed the suspect, who fled to Central Park on an electric bike tucked away in an alley following the shooting, then took a cab to the Port Authority Bus Terminal. Police believe he is no longer in New York City, though his destination remains unknown.

Law enforcement officials said the words "deny," "defend," and "depose" were written in Sharpie on the 9mm shell casings recovered at the scene of the attack.

They could be connected to the so-called "three D's of insurance," made by opponents of the health insurance industry, and the lead-in to the title of the 2010 book, "Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It."

The shooting follows previous tensions with the company.

In July, about a dozen people were arrested outside UnitedHealthcare’s headquarters in Minnetonka, Minnesota, to protest the nation's largest health provider's alleged pattern of improper coverage denials.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, three were from Minnesota, and the others were from New York, Maine, Illinois, Texas, and West Virginia.

At the time of that protest, UnitedHealthcare said: “The safety and security of our employees is a top priority.

"We have resolved the member-specific concerns raised by this group and remain open to a constructive dialogue about ensuring access to high-quality, affordable care.”

The gunman waited outside the hotel for the 50-year-old Thompson to arrive for an investor conference he was scheduled to speak at in the ballroom.

Thompson is survived by his wife, Paulette, and two sons.

Paulette Thompson said that her husband had been getting threats in the weeks leading up to the shooting.

"There had been some threats," she said in a phone interview with NBC News. "Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage? I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him."

UnitedHealth serves approximately 148 million individuals worldwide.

It's ranked eighth on the 2024 Fortune Global 500 list.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

