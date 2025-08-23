New England Mom In Family Murder-Suicide Said She Was ‘Withering Away’ In Haunting Video

Emily Long, 34, Ryan Long, 48, and their two oldest children, Parker, 8, and Ryan, 6, were found shot to death inside their home in Madbury, New Hampshire, on Monday, Aug. 18, according to the state Attorney General’s Office. The couple's 3-year-old son was not harmed.

Investigators say Emily killed them all before turning the gun on herself.

As detectives piece together what led to the horrific crime, online sleuths have unearthed several videos Emily Long posted that showed a woman in crisis. Her TikTok account, which she called her "personal diary," has since been set to private.

Ryan Long had been battling terminal glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. In several videos, Emily Long discussed her struggle with the thought of life without him.

“I feel very, very lonely. I feel so anxious. I know that I need to see a therapist, I know that I need to ask for help, but I’m not ready to acknowledge that, I think," she said in one video, according to the New York Post.

Emily said she felt as if she were "withering away" and that it was “only going to get worse.”

She described Ryan, a school therapist, as her "devil's advocate" who could tamp down her more impulsive tendencies. She gushed about his best qualities in a seven-minute video, where she said Ryan lived by an ethical code that made him a good husband and father.

While many online have used the videos as evidence to explain her motives, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office urged the public not to rush to judgment.

“While investigators are becoming aware of various concerns/issues ongoing in the household at the time of the event in question," a spokesperson said, "people should avoid speculating that this event was caused by a single reason or stressor."

