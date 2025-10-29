New Dr. Seuss Book Coming After Big Discovery: 'Time Capsule Of His Imagination'

"Sing the 50 United States!" will be the latest release from the iconic author, Random House Children's Books announced on Tuesday, Oct. 28. The book will be available on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, with an initial print run of 500,000 copies.

The original manuscript and cover sketch were found in materials preserved by Dr. Seuss Enterprises at the Geisel Library, located on the campus of the University of California, San Diego. Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodor Geisel, invites young readers to learn about each state alongside the Cat in the Hat and his two Little Cat helpers.

The book's release also commemorates the nation's 250th anniversary.

"Uncovering a new work from Ted is like finding a time capsule of his imagination," said Susan Brandt, president and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises. "'Sing the 50 United States!' celebrates his boundless creativity, genius with words, and enduring ability to inspire young readers everywhere. We're honored to share this new Dr. Seuss treasure with readers across America during such a meaningful milestone year."

A Springfield, Massachusetts, native, Dr. Seuss wrote and illustrated more than 60 books before his death in 1991. "Sing the 50 United States!" is the first full Dr. Seuss manuscript discovered since "What Pet Should I Get?," which was published in 2015.

Illustrator Tom Brannon completed new artwork for the book in Dr. Seuss's iconic style. The edition will also include Geisel's original notes, sketches, and a map of the US beneath the jacket.

To celebrate the release, Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House are partnering with First Book Marketplace to deliver backpacks filled with copies of "Sing the 50 United States!" The nonprofit organization will also give school supplies and other Dr. Seuss classics to classrooms nationwide.

A special event in Washington, DC, will mark the start of the program during the 2026 back-to-school season.

"Finding an original Dr. Seuss story is something we dream of," said Judith Haut, a Random House executive who oversees Dr. Seuss publishing. "'Sing the 50 United States!' releasing in time for America's 250th birthday makes for such a notable cultural and publishing moment, and we are so excited for young readers and their families to enjoy a special storytime together — a true hallmark of what makes Dr. Seuss books so enduring today."

"Sing the 50 United States!" will be released just months before the new animated film "The Cat in the Hat" premieres in November 2026.

