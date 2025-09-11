New Discovery Provides Strongest Evidence Yet Of Life On Mars

So-called "leopard-spot” mineral fingerprints inside a river-carved rock that NASA’s Perseverance rover drilled have prompted scientists to say they could be byproducts of microbial metabolism.

NASA announced Wednesday, Sept. 10, that the core, nicknamed “Sapphire Canyon,” was taken from a reddish rock called “Cheyava Falls.”

It contains a potential biosignature described in a peer-reviewed paper published the same day in Nature.

The distinctive reaction fronts were first spotted during the rover’s survey of the Bright Angel formation in Jezero Crater’s Neretva Vallis channel.

They carry the signatures of two iron-rich minerals, vivianite (hydrated iron phosphate) and greigite (iron sulfide).

Perseverance’s PIXL and SHERLOC instruments mapped the “spots,” which on Earth often arise where microbes tap organic matter to drive energy-producing electron-transfer reactions, though nonbiological pathways remain possible.

The mudstone host rocks are clay- and silt-rich — good at preserving biosignatures — and loaded with organic carbon, sulfur, oxidized iron, and phosphorus, ingredients and potential energy sources for microbial life.

Crucially, the rocks show no evidence of the high temperatures or acidic conditions that commonly generate these minerals abiotically, though NASA cautions that purely chemical explanations can’t yet be ruled out.

“The combination of chemical compounds we found in the Bright Angel formation could have been a rich source of energy for microbial metabolisms,” said lead author Joel Hurowitz of Stony Brook University.

NASA framed the result on its Confidence of Life Detection (CoLD) scale as a potential biosignature that needs further testing.

“Astrobiological claims, particularly those related to the potential discovery of past extraterrestrial life, require extraordinary evidence,” said Perseverance project scientist Katie Stack Morgan, noting that peer review is a key step but not a final verdict.

Sapphire Canyon is one of 27 rock cores cached by Perseverance since landing in 2021.

The ultimate goal is to return selected samples to Earth labs for definitive analysis to answer the question: Are we alone?

