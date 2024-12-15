New Details Released In Crash That Closed Route 4 For Hours, Injured 11 Victims

Despite initial reports of a wrong-way driver, investigators say the crash was caused by a black SUV reportedly speeding and weaving through traffic in the westbound lanes, according to Kyra Pazant, a spokesperson for the Bergen County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred around 4:36 p.m., causing significant damage and knocking down a light pole across the highway, police said. One vehicle ended up perched on the guardrail, facing the wrong direction, initially leading responders to believe it had been traveling the wrong way.

One driver claimed a vehicle failed to yield while merging from Wilson Avenue onto Route 4 West, triggering the chain reaction of collisions.

Despite consistent statements from witnesses, officers on the scene were unable to determine the exact sequence of events. Investigators are awaiting dashcam footage from a witness to clarify details and finalize reports, Pazant said.

The crash left one person with serious injuries, who was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center. The other 10 individuals declined medical attention at the scene.

Heavy-duty tow trucks were required to remove the vehicle on the guardrail, while flatbed tow trucks cleared the others, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.