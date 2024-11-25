New Charges For 'Sugar Daddy' Predator Who Used Meth-Laced Drinks To Assault NJ, PA Women: DA

Gallo allegedly followed a disturbing pattern with his victims: He would boast about his bartending skills, serve them spiked drinks from pre-opened bottles, and then assault them at his Levittown, Pennsylvania home, authorities detailed in court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

The newly amended complaint now includes six additional victims, including two from New Jersey. All reported being drugged, some experiencing severe hallucinations and side effects. Victims also detailed being choked to the point of unconsciousness during assaults.

Gallo appeared in court on Monday and waived all charges to Common Pleas Court. His formal arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 27.

Victims’ Stories Reveal Disturbing Pattern

According to police records, the women ranged in age from 17 to 35. They reported being served drinks laced with methamphetamine, amphetamines, and other substances during their dates with Gallo, often leaving them incapacitated.

In one case, a 24-year-old woman (identified as CV1) was drugged at Gallo’s home in December 2023. After finishing her drink, CV1 said she felt both energetic and calm—sensations she had never experienced before. Lab results later confirmed the presence of methamphetamine and cocaine in her system.

Another victim, CV3, said she felt strange and began grinding her teeth uncontrollably after drinking a margarita at Gallo’s home in February 2024. She left after rejecting his sexual advances, but her sister had already called police for a welfare check due to CV3’s erratic behavior.

The youngest victim, CV6, a 17-year-old girl, told investigators Gallo poured tequila directly into her mouth and pressured her into wearing lingerie. She later tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, and THC after being hospitalized for hallucinations and severe stomach pain.

“Dates From Hell”

Gallo’s playbook was eerily consistent, authorities said:

Meeting Women Online: Gallo used dating platforms like sugardaddymeet.com to connect with women.

Luring Them to His Home: He promised them “the best drinks” and bragged about his mixology skills.

Serving Spiked Drinks: Victims described unusual drinks, including margaritas rimmed with what appeared to be crystallized meth.

Assaulting Victims: Gallo would pressure women into sexual acts, often using choking and slapping, police said.

A search of Gallo’s home at 32 Copper Beech Lane in Levittown uncovered meth-laced tequila and other evidence, including lingerie and sex toys. Forensic analysis of his internet history revealed searches for pornography involving drugged women, prosecutors said.

Investigation Ongoing

“This predator weaponized trust and used these platforms to victimize women,” District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said. “Their courage in coming forward has allowed us to build this case and hold him accountable.”

Gallo now faces 10 counts of Rape by Causing Impairment, 12 counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, eight counts of Strangulation, five counts of Selling or Furnishing Liquor to Minors, and one count of Corruption of Minors.

Anyone who suspects they may have been victimized by Gallo is urged to contact Bristol Township Police Department Detective Emilyann Maialetti at 267-812-3024 or Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at bucksda.org or buckscrimetips@buckscounty.org.

