'Never Again War!': Pope Leo XIV Issues Powerful Plea In Historic First Address

Speaking to tens of thousands outside St. Peter’s Basilica on Sunday, May 11, the first U.S.-born pope delivered his message in fluent Italian, calling for an end to violence and a renewed global effort of care. It echoed remarks made by his predecessor before his death last month.

“Let us take up the invitation that Pope Francis left us in his message for today: the invitation to welcome and accompany young people,” Leo said, according to CNN. “And let us ask our heavenly Father to assist us in living in service to one another.”

Pope Leo called for an end to the war in Ukraine and urged both sides to negotiate a lasting peace. He asked Russia to release its prisoners and return Ukrainian children to their families as a gesture toward that end, according to The Guardian.

He also appealed to Gaza to release the hostages from the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks and implored Israel to allow humanitarian aid into the region to help the “exhausted civilian population.”

“In today’s dramatic scenario of a third world war being fought piecemeal, as Pope Francis said, I too turn to the world’s leaders with an ever timely appeal: never again war!” Pope Leo said.

He "welcomed with pleasure" news of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan and expressed hope it would lead to peace talks, per NPR.

Catholics and Vatican watchers were especially eager to hear Pope Leo XIV’s remarks, which offered the first insights into his vision for the church’s 1.4 billion followers.

Born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago in 1955, Pope Leo addressed the estimated 100,000 people in attendance wearing a simple white cassock without the traditional red cape.

In a meeting with cardinals the day before, the newly elected pontiff emphasized a renewed focus on missionary work and providing “loving care for the least and the rejected,” CNN reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.