Netflix Steps Into Podcasting With Major Video Deal: What To Know

Spotify has reached a deal to bring video podcasts from Spotify Studios and The Ringer to Netflix, the audio streaming giant announced on Tuesday, Oct. 14. Select shows will be available on Netflix starting in early 2026.

The move marks Netflix's first major step into podcasting, offering viewers video versions of hit series that blend sports, culture, lifestyle, and true crime.

"At Netflix, we're always looking for new ways to entertain our members, wherever and however they want to watch," said Lauren Smith, Netflix's vice president of content licensing and programming strategy. "As video podcasts continue to grow in popularity, our partnership with Spotify allows us to bring full video versions of these top shows to both Netflix and Spotify audiences."

Popular sportswriter Bill Simmons founded The Ringer in 2016 as a sports-centric website that also has many pop culture offerings. Some of The Ringer's podcasts heading to Netflix include "The Bill Simmons Podcast," "The Zach Lowe Show," and "The Rewatchables."

Video podcasts are Netflix's latest attempt to broaden its offerings, especially in the sports world. The video streamer began showing NFL games on Christmas Day in 2024, secured rights to the 2027 and 2031 FIFA Women's World Cups, and aired several high-profile boxing matches.

The deal opens Spotify's network of content creators to Netflix's roughly 90 million North American subscribers.

"This partnership marks a new chapter for podcasting," said Roman Wasenmüller, Spotify's vice president and head of podcasts. "Together with Netflix, we’re expanding discovery, helping creators reach new audiences, and giving fans around the world the chance to experience the stories they love and uncover favorites they never expected. This offers more choice to creators and unlocks a completely new distribution opportunity."

Spotify said it hosts nearly seven million podcasts on its platform.

