Nearly $1M Lottery Ticket Sold At NJ Walmart

The ticket from the April 26 Jersey Cash 5 drawing is good for $944,619. It was sold at the Teterboro Landing Walmart store in Bergen County.

The winning numbers were 01, 04, 16, 19, and 22. The Xtra was 02 and the Bullseye was 22.

In addition, 53 Lottery players matched four out of five numbers and the Bullseye to each win $500. Also, nine players matched four out of five balls, the Bullseye and the XTRA to win $500 each.

