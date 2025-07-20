Near Miss: Delta Regional Jet Narrowly Avoids Collision With B-52 Bomber

The flight was lining up for final approach to Minot, North Dakota sky on Friday, July 18, when the bomber appeared, according to ABC News. The plane, operated on behalf of Delta by SkyWest, had departed from Minneapolis.

Cleared by the tower only moments earlier, the crew broke off the descent and looped behind the military plane in what the pilot later called an “aggressive maneuver," ABC reported.

No injuries were reported, but the brush has triggered parallel investigations by the airline and the Air Force, whose B-52s are based at nearby Minot Air Force Base.

The Air Force has yet to release details on how close the two aircraft came or why no advance warning reached the Delta crew.

