NC Man In Stolen Car Packed With Jewelry, Credit Card Busted By Wayne Cops: PD

On Tuesday, Sept. 9, at approximately 1:12 a.m., Officer Nicole Mott was on patrol when she saw a Genesis G70 parked at the PC Richards store that “was not there when the store was open earlier in the night,” Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Mott entered the lot to investigate, and the automatic license plate reader in her police vehicle showed the car was stolen out of Virginia Beach, VA, Daly said. Wayne Police Headquarters confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

Backup Officers Steven Martell and Maciej Wesolowski responded. Police approached the vehicle and found a man inside. “They ordered him to exit and placed him under arrest,” Daly said.

Inside the vehicle, police said they found “a significant quantity of jewelry and a credit card that was not in the suspect’s name.” The man admitted “that he found the vehicle running and took it and that he also attempted to use the credit card,” Daly said.

Arrested was Ricardo D. Cousins, 31, of Elizabeth City, NC. He was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and credit card fraud. Daly said Cousins also had outstanding criminal warrants out of Atlantic County, Atlantic City, and Parsippany.

Cousins was turned over to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office Jail Intake Hub.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.