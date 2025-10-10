NBA Legend Paul Pierce Calls DUI Arrest Misunderstanding: 'I'm Old, I'm Tired'

The former Boston Celtics All-Star was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, on U.S. Highway 101 in Los Angeles, the California Highway Patrol said in a press release. Pierce and hundreds of others had been stopped on the highway because of an earlier unrelated crash, but when troopers reopened traffic, the 47-year-old’s SUV did not move, authorities said.

“When officers approached, they found the driver, later identified as Paul Pierce, asleep at the wheel,” the CHP said. “Officers noted signs of alcohol impairment and conducted a DUI investigation.”

Pierce was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and later released, police said.

Pierce said in an Instagram post that he had never been in a traffic jam for that long and had just gotten sleepy.

"I’m old, I’m tired, and I fell asleep," he posted. "I’m good y’all, thanks for the love."

Pierce, who was nicknamed "The Truth," won an NBA championship with the Celtics in 2008 and was a basketball analyst for ESPN until he was fired in 2021. He now hosts a podcast called “The Truth After Dark.”

Pierce played for the Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and ended his career with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017.

