Nationwide Recall Issued For Brand Of Eye Drops Over Contamination Risk

The recall involves lubricant eye drops under the Systane brand, manufactured by Alcon Laboratories, following a report of fungal material found in a sealed vial.

No illnesses have been reported, but fungal contamination can pose vision-threatening risks and, in rare cases, life-threatening complications for immunocompromised individuals.

Details of the recall:

Specific brand: Systane Lubricant Eye Drops Ultra PF, Single Vials On-the-Go, 25 count

Lot Number: 10101

Expiration Date: September 2025

Distributed nationwide to retail and online outlets

Consumers are urged to stop using the affected product immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a refund or replacement.

For more information, contact Alcon at 1-800-241-5999. Adverse reactions can be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch program.

This recall is being conducted in coordination with the FDA.

