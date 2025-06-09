Nationwide Protests Set For Elon Musk’s Birthday Despite Exit From Trump Post

Despite Musk leaving his role leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — which was followed by a bitter back-and-forth blowup with President Trump — his detractors say they're not letting up.

Demonstrations are set for Saturday, June 28, Musk’s 54th birthday, as part of a growing campaign dubbed “Musk Must Fall,” according to organizers behind the Tesla Takedown movement. Actions are scheduled at Tesla showrooms in states including Texas, Missouri, and Ohio.

Despite Musk’s exit from his brief tenure running DOGE, a role created during the Trump administration, organizers say they are not backing down.

“Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk,” reads a message on the movement’s website. “Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.”

Demonstrators have targeted Tesla dealerships with picket lines and protest signs the last four months, calling on supporters to dump Tesla stock, sell their vehicles, and join the campaign.

The group’s website, teslatakedown.com, urges volunteers to sign up and find actions in their area. “No one is coming to save us,” the post reads. “Not politicians, not the media.”

