National Taco Day 2025: Where To Score Free Tacos, Spicy Deals

National Taco Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, Oct. 7. The holiday itself began in San Antonio in the 1960s, and many companies revived it in 2009, according to National Day Calendar.

The history of tacos dates back centuries to Indigenous people in ancient Mexico. The first "taco feast" documented by Europeans was hosted by Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés.

The modern word "taco" is believed to come from 18th-century silver miners who thought meat-filled tortillas resembled the paper-wrapped charges of gunpowder they called "tacos." In the 20th century, hard-shelled tortillas helped tacos become mainstream in the US.

National Taco Day was typically celebrated on October 4 until 2024, when it was permanently moved to the first Tuesday in October. The move ensured the holiday always lines up with "Taco Tuesday."

If you want to support smaller restaurants, be sure to look up your local favorites to see if they're offering any deals to celebrate National Taco Day.

Here's how some larger chains are celebrating National Taco Day:

Free Tacos At Margaritas

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant is celebrating "Tacotoberfest" with a free beef, chicken, or carnitas taco for rewards members between 3 and 5 p.m. on National Taco Day.

The chain is also running its "Taco Gigante" challenge throughout October. Those who eat and finish the two-pound taco win free tacos for a year, while "Flaming Taco Gigante" challenge winners also get a T-shirt.

$2 Tacos At Moe's

Moe's Southwest Grill is keeping things simple: $2 tacos all day on October 7 at participating locations. The deal applies to single tacos, with a limit of three per customer. Rewards members can redeem the offer online or in the app.

Dessert Gets A Taco Twist

Nestlé Toll House is joining the fun with a sweet option: Cookie Tacos. At 2 p.m. ET on Oct. 7, fans can try to snag one of the limited-edition kits online, which combine chocolate chip cookies and tacos into a dessert mashup.

Old El Paso Declares A Day Off

If you're celebrating at home, Old El Paso has called the day "National Taco Day-Off" and is offering a cowboy ranch getaway through a nationwide sweepstakes. Fans can also submit receipts from Old El Paso taco shell purchases that day through the Fetch app to get their money back in points.

The Biggest Taco Tuesday Drop

Taco Bell is going all out with its largest Taco Tuesday Drop of the year, according to QSR Magazine. Starting at noon EDT on October 7, fans can grab exclusive T-shirts before $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Tacos roll out every other hour from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

At 10 p.m., the chain will select 100 winners to receive a year's worth of Taco Tuesdays with a $160 Taco Bell gift card. The brand is also offering $5 off Party Packs through the app and delivery-exclusive buy-one-get-one-free tacos through DoorDash.

The Mexican restaurant industry in the US is estimated to reach $105.1 billion in 2025, according to IBISWorld.

