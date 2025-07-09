National French Fry Day 2025: Where To Get Crispy Deals, Salty Favorite's Origins

National French Fry Day in 2025 will be celebrated on Friday, July 11. The holiday used to fall on July 13 annually, but Checkers and Rally's led a movement in 2022 to change the date to the second Friday of each July, likely as a nod to the pun "Fry-day," according to the National Day Calendar.

Despite the name, french fries may not have come from France.

Both France and Belgium have claimed credit for inventing the iconic fried potato, but many food historians say it was probably born in Belgium, according to food website Tasting Table. One origin story says the dish began in the winter of 1680 in the city of Namur, where residents cut potatoes into strips and fried them when their usual river fish weren't available.

Though that story is debated, Belgian pride in the dish is not. Over time, the fry evolved, and by the mid-1800s, vendors were slicing potatoes into sticks to cook them faster.

Whether named for the "frenching" cooking style of cutting food into thin strips or for the French-speaking Belgians who introduced them to American soldiers during World War I, french fries are now firmly rooted in US food culture.

Arby’s

Arby’s is offering rewards members a free any-size fry on their next visit after buying a cheesesteak online, The Krazy Coupon Lady reported. Once the order is placed, the fry reward can be redeemed within seven days.

The offer is available through Sunday, Aug. 31.

Burger King

Royal Perks members can snag a free any-size order of fries with any $1 purchase through the Burger King app or website. The offer is available on July 11 and can be used once per week.

Checkers and Rally's

If you go to Checkers or Rally's and bring in a competitor's receipt showing a fry purchase, you can get a free large Famous Seasoned Fries with no other purchase needed.

"We're not just giving away fries — we're issuing a flavor wake-up call," said Chris Tebben, CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants.

The deal is valid at participating locations while supplies last.

McDonald’s

McDonald's is continuing its Free Fries Friday deal, offering a free medium fry with any $1 or more purchase through its app. The promotion runs every Friday through the end of 2025.

Sheetz

From July 11 to Sunday, July 13, Sheetz customers can redeem one free bag of fries through the Sheetz app, FOX43 reported. The offer must be added under the "OFFERZ" tab and ordered through the app.

Smashburger

Smashburger is giving customers free fries with any purchase of $1 or more on July 11. The deal includes options like their signature Smashfries, sweet potato waffle fries, or spicy varieties.

Sonic

Sonic is offering customers a free medium fry or tots with any purchase on National French Fry Day.

Wayback Burgers

Wayback Rewards members can get a regular order of fries for just $1 with no other purchase required, according to QSR Magazine.

"We're excited to celebrate National French Fry Day once again and honor one of our most beloved menu items," said Wayback president Patrick Conlin.

The offer is good in-store, online, or through the Wayback app.

Wendy's

Wendy's is offering rewards members a free any-size fry with any in-app purchase on July 11.

White Castle

White Castle is offering free cheese fries with any order when customers use the code "CHEESY" in the app or on the website. The offer is valid July 11-13.

French-Fried Love

According to the University of California, Davis, the average American eats about 40 pounds of french fries each year. McDonald's, the world's largest seller, dishes out roughly 9 million pounds of fries every day.

The US Department of Agriculture says that one out of every four potatoes consumed in the country is eaten in fry form.

