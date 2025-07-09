Mostly Cloudy 75°

National Egg Prices Soar Due To California Law, DOJ Lawsuit Claims

National egg prices are climbing — and the U.S. Department of Justice says California is to blame, according to a federal lawsuit filed on Wednesday, July 9.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
 Photo Credit: CBP
 Photo Credit: Pixabay/sedaris
Photo Credit: US Customs and Border Patrol
The lawsuit targets Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and other California officials over what the DOJ calls unconstitutional laws that violate the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause. The challenged regulations restrict out-of-state farmers from using commonly accepted, lower-cost egg production methods — driving up prices for American consumers, the DOJ claims.

“These liberal policies are crushing American families,” said U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we will use the full extent of federal law to restore American prosperity.”

The Department of Justice argues that California’s restrictions directly contradict the federal Egg Products Inspection Act, which already sets nationwide standards for packaging, labeling, and safety. By layering on additional requirements, California is effectively setting national agricultural policy from Sacramento, DOJ officials said.

“Bureaucratic red tape and unnecessary regulations implemented by the State of California have made the cost of everyday goods, like eggs, less affordable for Americans,” said Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate.

The lawsuit stems from an executive order President Trump issued on his first day in office, instructing federal agencies to eliminate regulatory burdens contributing to inflation. This legal challenge is the latest in a series of moves by the DOJ aimed at curbing state-level laws seen as harmful to national commerce.

