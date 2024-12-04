Mystery In The Skies: FBI Probing Unexplained Drone Sightings In Three NJ Counties (Video)

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Warren County officials confirmed they are working with the FBI-Newark, New Jersey State Police, and the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness to monitor, assess, and investigate the unusual activity.

This follows a similar announcement from Morris and Somerset counties, where prosecutors, sheriffs, and emergency management offices are coordinating efforts with federal and state agencies to get to the bottom of the mystery.

A Boonton resident on Tuesday, Dec. 3 shared a video (below) of a drone on Facebook, writing: “Anyone else having those large military-style jet drones flying low over their house… up on the hill (Boonton Ave)? Stood outside and counted them—there are over 10 flying in different patterns but consistently every few minutes. This is getting a little odd and unsettling.”

Another Morris County resident demanded answers: "This stuff needs to end, and we - the public - need to know what it's all about," he said on a post shared by Florham Park police.

Sparta (Sussex County) resident Adrian Cepero said he spotted one for the very first time on Wednesday, Dec. 4, and it was "the size of a car."

Finally saw one of those so-called drones. It was slowly following 517 going East-North East. It cut across Newton-Sparta Rd and I lost it in the trees. It was the size of a car. I’ve never seen a drone like that. I’m pretty sure it sped up when it saw I stopped and turned around to follow it.

Officials are particularly focused on sightings near critical infrastructure and are urging residents to report any unusual drone activity. Submissions can be made via the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office website or directly to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.

While authorities reassure the public that there is no immediate threat to safety, the unexplained drone activity has many wondering what’s happening in the skies.

