Mustaaaaaard! Heinz, Kendrick Lamar's Producer Collab On Spicy Mustard: How To Get It

Music producer Mustard has teamed up with Kraft Heinz to release a new smoky chipotle honey mustard, the company announced on Wednesday, June 25. The flavor is called HEINZ MUSTAAAAAARD, a reference to Lamar shouting out Mustard on their 2024 hit song "tv off."

The limited-edition mustard will be available exclusively at Buffalo Wild Wings locations nationwide for two weeks before its retail debut.

"Heinz mustard has always been the base and most important ingredient of my grilling secret weapons," said Mustard. "I knew I wanted to make my own sauce one day, something that wouldn't be like anything else out there."

The drop marks Heinz's first national mustard innovation in nearly a decade and the brand’s first-ever US sauce collaboration.

"HEINZ MUSTAAAAAARD is delicious and will undoubtedly be the 'sauce of the summer,'" said Peter Hall, Kraft Heinz's president of elevation in North America. "This launch is the latest example of our ability to bring innovation and unexpected flavors to market faster-than-ever before. We are committed to elevating dining experiences for fans anywhere they're eating, both in and away from home."

Like a Mustard track, the sauce remixes real chipotle peppers and honey for a smoky-sweet kick that works as a marinade or burger topper.

"Adding mustard gives you that nice browning, bark formation, and grilling, but that’s just step one," Mustard said. "I tasted a bunch of remixes with the Heinz team, trying different ingredients like jalapeños, bacon, and chipotle peppers until I got the perfect flavor. It came down to three top competitors, but this is the one, the 'Mustard' of all mustards."

The popularity of Mustard, whose real name is Dijon McFarlane, has exploded since producing Lamar's anti-Drake diss track "Not Like Us," along with "tv off' and "Hey Now" on the Los Angeles rapper's album "GNX." One of the most well-known parts of "tv off" is when Lamar shouts Mustard's name when the beat switches mid-song.

Mustard joined Lamar during the performance of "tv off" at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. A few weeks later, Heinz teased the Mustard collab in a 30-second commercial during the Grammy Awards.

Previously known as DJ Mustard, the 35-year-old has produced many hit tracks for about 15 years. Some of Mustard's most popular songs include "Rack City" by Tyga, "Needed Me" by Rihanna, "I Don't F*** with You" by Big Sean, and "I'm Different" by 2 Chainz.

After the two-week preview, HEINZ MUSTAAAAAARD will be sold at 7-Eleven and Target. It'll also be available online through Amazon and Walmart.com.

Customers dining in and ordering beef at Buffalo Wild Wings will receive a free bottle while supplies last.

