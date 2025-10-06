Musician Finds Christmas Music In Jewish Magazine — And Rabbi's Response Is Comedy Gold

The accidental carol appeared in the Fall 2025 edition of "Jewish Action," the Orthodox Union–run magazine, and quickly became the talk of Jewish social media after Jake Palefski, allegedly a New Rochelle, NY native, shared his hilarious discovery (click here and scroll down to watch his video).

“I came home from [synagogue] and grabbed the closest, easiest reading material, which happened to be Jewish Action,” Palefski said in his now-viral clip. “I flip open to an article that seemed interesting."

It was about the cantor's evolving role. At the top of the article, there was some sheet music that Palefski tried figuring out by humming to myself. He found a C, an F, and some eighth notes.

In the video, Palefski plays along on his guitar, and the unmistakable Christmas melody comes out.

"That’s what they put there," Palefski said in closing his video. "'We Wish You a Merry Christmas.'"

The internet lit up faster than a menorah on night eight, with Palefski's video quickly being passed around in various group chats. Within hours, the video landed in front of Orthodox Union officials — including "Jewish Action’s" own editors.

Teaneck native Rabbi Gil Student, Director of Jewish Media and Publications for the Orthodox Union, said he had Palefski's video sent to him "about a thousand times" within a day of it being posted.

“My initial reaction? I laughed out loud," he said. "I thought it was hilarious — it was clearly a mistake. It was a very funny mistake. I wasn’t clear even whether it merited an apology because it should be obvious to everybody that it was just an honest mistake.”

They ultimately saw the situation as a chance to both apologize and connect with their audience.

“It is a little embarrassing, but we know that people understand,” he said. “We talked it over and decided to try to respond with humor, and in that way raise a little awareness that mistakes happen and we shouldn’t be hypercritical of people — but in addition to that, raise awareness of the interesting things going on in our magazine and hopefully we’ll attract more people to some of the really high-quality content that we publish.”

Student considered that the OU has been using humor successfully on social media often.

"They’re lighthearted videos that are getting a very positive response,” he said. “That was part of our consideration. We see people respond to our humorous videos, so we try to take advantage in these embarrassing situations.”

Before releasing the video, Student said he made sure everyone featured in it was comfortable. “I didn’t want to offend anybody,” he said. “I reached out to everyone in the video to make sure everyone was on board, and I’m glad I did that because once it went viral, you can’t take that back.”

You can watch Jewish Action’s video response here.

