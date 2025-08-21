Music Legend Brent Hinds Dies At 51 In Crash Between SUV, Motorcycle

The 51-year-old Hinds, the former lead guitarist and co-vocalist of the Grammy-winning band, was killed on Wednesday, Aug. 20, when his Harley Davidson motorcycle was struck by a BMW SUV that failed to yield while turning, according to police, Atlanta News First reported.

The collision caused fatal injuries, and authorities have ruled his death accidental.

Born William Brent Hinds in Birmingham, Alabama, he began his musical journey on the banjo before developing a signature guitar style that fused Southern roots with heavy metal power.

After moving to Atlanta, Hinds endured years of hardship — including living in a van —before forming Mastodon alongside Troy Sanders, Brann Dailor, and Bill Kelliher.

With Mastodon, Hinds helped redefine modern metal, earning critical acclaim for albums like “Leviathan” and “Crack the Skye.”

His innovative playing and raw vocals became hallmarks of the band’s sound.

Beyond Mastodon, Hinds fronted projects such as Fiend Without a Face and collaborated widely across the rock and metal worlds.

Hinds leaves behind a towering legacy, inspiring a generation of musicians with his fearless creativity and relentless drive, from his Alabama beginnings to international acclaim.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.