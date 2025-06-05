Murder-Suicide: Man Shoots Woman, Her 10-Year-Old Daughter In NJ: Prosecutor

At 4 a.m., Hamilton police responded to a 911 call from a residence at the 200 block of Henry Street, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult man and woman and a 10-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds, Marbrey said.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene, Marbrey said.

An investigation revealed the man shot his girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter before shooting himself, Marbrey said. The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hamilton Police Division are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shootings, Marbrey said.

