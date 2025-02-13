Dad, 41, Killed In Front Of 10-Year-Old Son, Family Member Arrested In Wildwood Crest: Police

A criminal complaint obtained by Daily Voice says that Carmine Neri shot Joseph Falciani at an East Cresse Avenue home around 3:45 p.m., in the presence of Falciani's son.

The 911 caller directed police inside of the home where she said the shooter remained, police paperwork says. There, they saw Neri, with a black and silver handgun in his back right jeans pocket, police said. He was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Falciani was lying flat on his back with his eyes and mouth open, and an apparent bullet hole in his chest, police paperwork says. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and Falciani was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Interviews were conducted with two members of the residence who indicated that Neri shot Falciani while in the proximity of Falciani’s 10-year-old son," the criminal complaint says. "It should be noted that [the boy] resides in Neri’s residence and Neri has a legal duty to care for [the boy]."

Witnesses told police that Neri and Falciani got into an argument and a single gunshot was heard before witnesses discovered Falciani lying at the top of the staircase, the prosecutor's office said. An office door near the shooting scene was locked and displayed damage consistent with being forcibly kicked in, authorities said.

Police paperwork indicates that Neri and Falciani are related but it was not immediately clear how.

Neri was charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, authorities said.

He is being lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.