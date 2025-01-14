Murder: Arrest Made In Killing Of Elizabeth Mom Found Dead In PA Dumpster

Lucrecia Jadan Sumba's family reported her missing on Jan. 9, having last seen her the day before, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves, and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said.

Sumba's remains were discovered in Coopersburg, PA on Saturday, Jan. 11 and an autopsy conducted by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office ruled the death was a homicide, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

A multistate investigation led to the identification and arrest of Rolando Corte, authorities said. He was lodged in the Essex County Jail pending his first court appearance. Corte faces up to life in prison if convicted.

