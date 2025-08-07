Murder: Arrest Made In Broad-Daylight Paterson Stabbing, Prosecutor Says

Davon Washington is accused of stabbing a 37-year-old city resident dead just before 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5 at Rosa Parks Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Patrick Murray said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The investigation resulted in the identification of Washington as a suspect. He was charged with murder and various weapons offenses.

Washington was taken into custody without incident and remains in custody awaiting his first appearance at Central Judicial Processing on these charges.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office intends to file a motion for pre-trial detention which will be heard by a Superior Court Judge at a date and time to be determined by the Court, officials said.

