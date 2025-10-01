Murder: 17-Year-Old Charged In Crash That Killed Two Girls In Cranford, Prosecutor Says

On Monday, Sept. 29 at 5:26 p.m., Cranford police responded to Burnside Avenue after two girls riding e-bikes were struck by a car, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel and Cranford Police Chief Matthew Navarro said. The girls were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead, authorities said.

Speaking to neighbors, Fox 5 New York said the boy had been stalking one of the girls, who were identified as best friends, Maria and Isabella. A woman told Fox 5 the boy often parked his car outside of the girl's home, followed her in school, and engaged in online stalking behavior.

The boy was behind the wheel of a black Jeep Compass when he hit the girls, dragging one of the bikes as he drove down the street before the vehicle allegedly became disabled, Fox 5 reported at the scene.

Relatives and friends of the victims told CBS New York a restraining order was filed against the teenager for his continued stalking.

A GoFundMe launched to support the families has raised more than $80,000 as of Wednesday morning, Oct. 1. Organizers said all funds will be split evenly between the families to cover funeral expenses.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.