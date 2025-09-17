5 Officers Shot In York County, PA; 3 In Grave Condition: NBC (Developing)

NBC News reported that officers were serving a warrant when they were fired upon. Three Northern York Regional Police Department officers are in grave condition, while a fourth officer from the department is in critical condition, the outlet said. A deputy from the York County Sheriff’s Office was also injured.

The alleged suspect is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, NBC reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

The first 911 call for shots fired came in from Haar Road in North Codorus Township at 2:10 p.m., according to Ted Czech with the York County Office of Emergency Management. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.

A heavy police presence surrounded the scene, and a medical helicopter was seen leaving the area. A WellSpan York Hospital spokesperson said two individuals connected to the incident are being treated in serious condition, with enhanced security protocols in place.

Governor Josh Shapiro said he was briefed and is on his way to the scene.

"I’ve been briefed on the situation involving law enforcement in York County, and am on my way there now," Shapiro wrote on X. "We ask those in the area to please follow the directions of local law enforcement and @PAStatePolice."

Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis added: "Please send prayers to the officers and those involved in the shooting in York County. As we learn more, follow all guidance from police and stay away from the area."

Spring Grove School District confirmed students on buses were returned to schools, where they were instructed to shelter in place.

As of 4:30 p.m., Czech said additional details were unavailable from the county.

The public is advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story so check back here for updates.

