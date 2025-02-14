Mugshot: NJ Veterinarian's Accused Killer Pictured In Newly-Released Photo

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 at 7:09 a.m., Cherry Hill police responded to the 100 block of Sharrowvalle Road and found Dr. Michael Anthony, a veterinarian with a practice in Haddon Heights, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

Cristiano Custodio-Aquino was identified as the person responsible and was apprehended on Tuesday, Feb. 11 in Fresno, Calif., by the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, authorities said. He remains held in the Fresno County Jail, pending extradition back to New Jersey, authorities said.

Dr. Anthony’s career spanned decades across South Jersey, where he practiced general and emergency veterinary medicine in Camden, Gloucester, and Ocean counties.

Before opening his own practice, Dr. Anthony worked at Newkirk Family Veterinarians in Egg Harbor Township.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.