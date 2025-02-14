Fair 11°

SHARE

Mugshot: NJ Veterinarian's Accused Killer Pictured In Newly-Released Photo

A 27-year-old Oregon man has been arrested and charged with murder in the first degree for fatal stabbing a veterinarian last December in Cherry Hill authorities announced on Friday, Feb. 14.

Cristiano Custodio-Aquino, left, and Dr. Michael Anthony.

Cristiano Custodio-Aquino, left, and Dr. Michael Anthony.

Photo Credit: Fresno County Sheriff's Office
Sam Barron

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 at 7:09 a.m., Cherry Hill police responded to the 100 block of Sharrowvalle Road and found Dr. Michael Anthony, a veterinarian with a practice in Haddon Heights, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said. 

Cristiano Custodio-Aquino was identified as the person responsible and was apprehended on Tuesday, Feb. 11 in Fresno, Calif., by the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, authorities said. He remains held in the Fresno County Jail, pending extradition back to New Jersey, authorities said. 

Dr. Anthony’s career spanned decades across South Jersey, where he practiced general and emergency veterinary medicine in Camden, Gloucester, and Ocean counties. 

Before opening his own practice, Dr. Anthony worked at Newkirk Family Veterinarians in Egg Harbor Township.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE