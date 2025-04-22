Fog/Mist 54°

Moviegoers Give 'Sinners' An 'A': First Time Ever For Horror Flick

“Sinners” is turning into a big hit with moviegoers and critics.

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan

 Photo Credit: Joan Hernandez Mir/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

The vampire movie became the first horror film to earn an ‘A’ rating from CinemaScore, an exit poll organization that has been surveying moviegoers for 47-years, Deadline reported.

While movies like “Get Out”, “The Lost Boys” and “Child’s Play 2”, achieved an A-, only “Sinners” earned the vaunted “A.”

“Sinners” which sees Michael B. Jordan play twin brothers whose plans to open up a juke joint in 1930s Mississippi do not go as planned, overperformed at the box office this past week, earning $48 million at the box office, ending “A Minecraft Movie's” two-week run on top.

Critics also love “Sinners,” which is directed by Ryan Coogler, who helmed the “Black Panther” movies. It has a 98% score at Rotten Tomatoes and an 84 rating at Metacritic.

