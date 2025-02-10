Movie Directed By NJ Native Considered Best Picture Frontrunner After Awards Show Wins

The movie, directed by Sean Baker, who was born in Summit and grew up in Short Hills, swept awards shows last weekend, winning the top prize at the Directors Guild of America Awards, the Producers Guild of America Awards and the Critics Choice Awards, making it the frontrunner for Best Picture at the Oscars.

"Anora" is about a Russian stripper who impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch, only for his family to try and get the marriage annulled.

Baker, who was nominated for four Oscars for "Anora," including Best Director and Best Original Screenply, later attended Gill St. Bernard's School in Somerset County. Baker's films primarily focused on marginalized people living on the fringes of society, from a girl living in poverty in the shadow of Disney World in "The Florida Project," to a destitute porn star in "Red Rocket." His films frequently push boundaries but win critical acclaim.

Since 2009, the PGA winner has won Best Picture at the Oscars all but three times. Eighteen of the last 20 DGA winners also went on to win Best Director at the Oscars. "Anora" previously won the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

"Anora" was nominated for six Academy Awards, overall. These are Baker's first Oscar nominations.

