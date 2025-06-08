Partly Cloudy with Haze 73°

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Clifton Garden State Parkway Crash, Police Say

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in an early morning crash on the Garden State Parkway, New Jersey State Police said.

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Troopers responded to the scene in Clifton at 1:33 a.m. on Sunday, June 9, near milepost 156.8 on the southbound side of the Parkway in Passaic County.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Verona man, 53, was riding south when he "lost directional control, and the motorcycle overturned." The motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries, police said.

“The crash remains under investigation,” officials said Sunday. “No additional information is available.”

