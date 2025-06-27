Motorcyclist Kills Pedestrian In Wayne, Prosecutor Says

The crash happened around 9:27 a.m. when the man was hit by a motorcycle while walking on Ratzer Road, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and Wayne Police Chief Joseph Rooney.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle remained on site and is cooperating with the investigation, officials said.

The incident is under investigation by the Wayne Police Department and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-370-PCPO, tips@passaiccountynj.org, or through the anonymous tips page at pcponj.opsnetwork.org/tips

