Motorcyclist Killed In 9/11 Charity Ride In Bergen County: Cops

Lyndhurst officers were called to Ridge Road between Ten Eyck and Union avenues for a crash just before 5:45 p.m., Lyndhurst Police Chief Richard L. Jarvis said.

First responders and EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures before the rider was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the chief said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by crash investigators and the Criminal Investigation Division.

“At this time, there is no suspected criminality or reckless operation by any involved parties,” Jarvis said.

Police said the rider’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the decedent and their family during this tragic time,” Jarvis said.

