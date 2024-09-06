Motorcyclist Hospitalized In Route 80 Crash (Photos)

The crash between the bike and a passenger vehicle happened in the westbound lanes just before exit 64B in Hackensack, the city's fire department said.

"Upon arrival firefighters provided first aid and checked for injuries on a motorcycle operator until the arrival of HUMC ALS and BLS who took over patient care," they said on Facebook. "Firefighters assisted with packaging of patient for transport to Hackensack Medical Center."

No other injuries were reported and the New Jersey State Police were investigating.

Daily Voice has reached out to NJSP for details.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.