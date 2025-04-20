Motorcyclist Thrown 140 Feet, Killed In Fiery NJ Crash: Cops

ALSO SEE: Former HS Athlete, US Marine ID'd As Motorcyclist Killed In Route 37 Crash

Officers were called to the scene at State Highway 37 and Colonial Drive around 3:22 p.m. on April 19, where they found a red 2007 Honda CBR motorcycle engulfed in flames and a white 2020 Honda Accord with major damage on the driver’s side, according to Capt. Albert Vega of the Manchester Township Police Department.

Police say the motorcycle, operated by 24-year-old William C. Swiderski of Brick, had been traveling west on Route 37 when it entered the intersection and struck the Accord, which was heading south on Colonial Drive.

“Upon impact, the motorcycle burst into flames and the motorcyclist was ejected over 140 feet from the vehicle onto the eastbound shoulder of SH 37,” Vega said.

Swiderski was rushed to Community Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The Accord was being driven by 20-year-old Job Martinez del Villar of Manchester, who was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Vega said.

The crash closed the roadway for several hours while crews investigated and cleaned up the debris.

Agencies assisting on scene included the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department, Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the New Jersey State Police, among others.

Police say that “failure to obey a traffic signal and speed appear to be contributing factors.” The investigation is ongoing and being led by Patrolman Jesse Hoydis of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

