Motorcyclist, 78, Dies In Crash With 18-Year-Old Mercedes Benz Driver In West Milford: Cops

Police responded to Morestown Road on reports that a 2022 Merecedes Benz GLA 250 collided with a 2020 Triumph Motorcycle around 12:30 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and West Milford Police Chief Shannon Sommerville said.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 78-year-old male from Wayne, was pronounced dead, officials said. The driver of the Mercedes Benz, an 18-year-old female from West Milford, remained on scene.

This investigation is active and ongoing. More information will be released when it becomes available, authorities said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about the incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO, [email protected], or submit an anonymous tip via the office's website.

For media inquiries concerning this case, contact Chief Assistant Prosecutor Allan Nawrocki of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Investigations Unit at [email protected] or at (973) 837-7768.

