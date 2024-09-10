Motorcyclist, 37, Killed In Route 17 Crash In Bergen County

Police responding to multiple 911 calls of a motorcyclist down on the southbound side of the highway near the Essex Street ramp in Maywood found the operator unresponsive and not breathing just before 10:30 a.m., Maywood Police Detective Sgt. William Phayre said.

The motorcyclist had collided with another vehicle, causing it to veer off the roadway into a grass median, Phayre said citing findings of the investigation. The driver of the second vehicle remained on scene.

CPR was performed on the motorcyclist by the officers before he was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center where he died, police said. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

The Maywood Police Department is seeking witnesses who observed the accident. Anyone with additional information is asked to please contact Sgt. Peter Donatello at (201) 845-8800.

