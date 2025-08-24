Overcast 77°

SHARE

Motorcyclist, 36, Killed In Head-On NJ Crash: State Police

A 36-year-old motorcyclist from Guttenberg was killed in a head-on crash on Route 23 in Sussex County, New Jersey State Police said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Troopers responded at 8:14 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, to State Highway 23 North at milepost 47.9 in Wantage Township, Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said. 

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by Ishavpreet Singh was traveling south when it crossed the yellow centerline and collided with a northbound Ford pickup, Lebron said.

Singh was killed as a result of the crash. The driver and passenger of the Ford had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information was available Sunday.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE