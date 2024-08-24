Thunderstorm 74°

Motorcyclist, 30, Dies Days Before Birthday In NJ Crash

A 30-year-old motorcyclist has died following a New Jersey crash earlier this month, according to his obituary.

Wilson Gonzalez

 Photo Credit: Wilson Gonzalez Facebook photo
Cecilia Levine
Wilson Gonzalez Jr., of Bound Brook, died at RWJ Hospital in New Brunswick on Friday, Aug. 16, his obituary on the Hagan-Chamberlin Funeral Home website says.

Gonzalez was identified as the motorcyclist airlifted in the Thursday, Aug. 15 crash on the Manville Causeway near Weston Canal Road.

Born in Puerto Rico, Gonzalez was set to turn 31 on Saturday, Aug. 24, and had been working at Dara AV Company, his obituary says. He was passionate about motorcycles, quads, and going to car meets, his obituary said.

Gonzalez is predeceased by his son, Ryden, and his sister, Wilmarielys. He's survived by his parents, Wilson Gonzalez-Perez, Sr., Christine Oliva, and Lucereida Rivera, long-time girlfriend Alyssa Warren; daughters Wilianet, Ellyani; son Zayden, and grandmother Raquel Perez. 

Click here for Wilson Junior Gonzalez's complete obituary.

