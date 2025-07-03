Motorcyclist, 25, Critical After Driver Turns Into His Path In Bergen County, Police

The crash happened when a 2013 Toyota wagon heading north on Bergen Turnpike attempted to make a left turn into the driveway of Early Bird Laundromat at approximately 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, according to Little Ferry Police Chief James Walters.

The Toyota then struck the southbound motorcyclist, who was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, Walters said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 40-year-old man from North Bergen, was charged with making a left turn crossing a double yellow line, according to police.

